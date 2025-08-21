Amsterdam's 750th anniversary Bash: Historic tall ships festival returns with bang

A flotilla of hundreds of historic ships was heading to Amsterdam on Wednesday (August 20, 2025) kicking off a five-day festival celebrating the Dutch capital’s maritime history.

Vessels from all over the world, their masts and rigging decorated with flags, left the North Sea coastal town of Ijmuiden to begin their hours-long journey up the North Sea Canal and into Amsterdam’s waterway for SAIL 2025, the first edition in a decade.

A puff of orange smoke erupted into the sky and ships’ horns sounded as the replica three-masted clipper Stad Amsterdam passed through a lock to mark the official start of the event.

Each ship is greeted with two cannon shots and its country’s national anthem as it enters the harbor.

The event which draws hundreds of visitors, is held every five years. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prade was culminated today (Wednesday) in an evening fireworks display.

The ships will remain in Amsterdam, many open for visitors, through the weekend.

From August 20 to 24, the waterfront will turn into a lively, open-air festival with ship tours, music, and nonstop festivities.

Amsterdam’s maritime legacy

The first event was held in 1975 to celebrate Amsterdam’s 700th anniversary and this year’s edition coincides with the city’s 750th birthday.

Initially called Sail Amsterdam 700, it featured over 850 ships from 21 countries, showcasing maritime heritage.

The event’s success led to the establishment of the Stichting Sail Amsterdam, making it a quinquennial tradition.

SAIL Amsterdam attracts millions, with thousands of vessels, including tall ships and historic boats, parading through the IJhaven.

The 2015 event saw over 600 ships, cultural programs, and fireworks, marking Amsterdam’s maritime legacy and global nautical culture.