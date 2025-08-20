Toothpaste made from hair could help repair teeth

Researchers at King’s College London have made a breakthrough to find keratin-a protein found in skin, hair and wool which can have a pivotal role in repairing tooth enamel and stop early stages of decay.

The research suggests that toothpaste made from your own hair could help repair and protect damaged teeth.

It further revealed that keratin produces a protective coating that stimulates the structure, and function of natural enamel when it comes to contact with minerals like saliva.

The PhD researcher and first author of the study at King’s College London, Sara Gamea shared her experience on this innovation stating, “Keratin offers a transformative alternative to current dental treatments.”

She further explained, “This technology bridges the gap between biology and dentistry, providing an eco-friendly biomaterial that mirrors natural processes.

“Not only is it sustainable sourced from biological waste materials like hair and skin, but it also eliminates the need for traditional plastic resins, commonly used in restorative dentistry, which are toxic and less durable.”

This study got published in Advance Healthcare Materials, and the scientist's extracted keratin from wool.

Scientists further discovered that when keratin is applied to the tooth surface and comes into contact with the minerals present in saliva, it forms a crystalline scaffold that emulates the structure and subsequently function of natural enamel.

With time, this scaffold continues to attract calcium and phosphate ions leading to the growth of a protective enamel like coating around the tooth, according to the researchers.

However, acidic foods, drinks, and poor oral hygiene contributes to enamel erosion, and ultimately leading to pain and tooth sensitivity.

Dr Sherif Elasharkawy, senior author at King’s College London, said, “We are entering an exciting era where biotechnology allows us to not just treat symptoms but restore biological function using the body’s own materials.”

“With further development and the right industry partnerships, we may soon be growing stronger, healthier smiles from something as simple as a haircut,” she further added.