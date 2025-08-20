Watch: Vet clinic blows up in fiery explosion in North Carolina

A veterinary clinic named Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center exploded on Tuesday, August 19 in Wilmington, North Carolina after a car crashed into a nearby gas pipeline.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, a hit-and-run driver named Jason Lee Beach ran off the road and hit the gas lines that feed into the Eastern Carolina vet centre which is still under construction, just about 20 minutes before the massive explosion.

The driver tried to flee the affected site in his vehicle before police arrived. However, the police took him into custody.

Lee Beach was charged with DWI-felony serious injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. He is being held at the NHSO Detention Center under a $100,000 bond, Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Greg Willett said.

In this unfortunate mishap, three people were injured and transported to hospital immediately.

One person sustained severe burns, while two others suffered mild burns and injuries.

Fortunately, vet staff, construction crew members, and pets remained unharmed in the explosion as reported by Eastern Carolina Veterinary Referral on Facebook post.

The veterinary facility was closed and expected to start operations in September.