'LEGO Batman: Legacy of Dark Knight' to be released in 2026

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is announced

The LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight game was officially announced by Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, DC and the LEGO Group at Gamescom 2025.

The game will be released in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X/S.

An official press release from Warner Bros. Games stated that: “We are thrilled to announce LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, a fantastic new game designed to entertain and provide enjoyment for every type of player.”

The plot and gameplay are based on the original narrative of Batman, following Bruce Wayne’s journey from training to become a hero of Gotham City.

The game features an open-world Gotham and Arkham-style combat that takes players on a journey through Batman’s 86-year history.

Players will explore locations like Gotham Botanical Gardens and Ace Chemicals. The game features a “dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system” inspired by the Batman: Arkham series.

There will be different modes this time, like “Caped Crusaders and more difficult “Dark Knight” settings.

The online cooperative play will not be available. However, players can play with a friend in two-player mode or solo.

The Batcave will be fully customisable. Wearable Batsuits, vehicles, and trophies can be displayed based on past Batman media.

The game features seven characters with unique gadgets and skills: Batman, Robin, Catwoman, Jim Gordon, Talia al Ghul, and Nightwing. The villains: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Bane, The Penguin, and Ra’s al Ghul.

According to Fredrik Loving, the Senior Vice President and Global Head of GAME, The LEGO Group, “ This is a Batman game that fans will instantly connect with.”

Is there a new LEGO Batman game coming out?

Yes, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to launch in 2026 for Windows PC, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.