Black moon is set to darken skies this week: Here’s why rare event is invisible

A rare black moon is set to occur this week, and it will not be possible for night sky observers to see it. This astral phenomenon is set to leave a moon sized dark spot in a sublime view on the night of Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Friday’s black moon is considered as the “seasonal” version of the event as it will be the third new moon in a season that has four, according to Space.com.

Normally a season has three moons, but because the lunar cycle does not exactly line up with the seasons, a fourth one, known as Black Moon, occurs about every 33 months.

Particularly there is nothing specific to see during a black moon as the side of the Moon illuminated by the Sun’s light is facing away from Earth.

While they do provide a dark backdrop for space enthusiast to find stars and planets. This event or activity will only take place if the weather is suitable.

Why does black moon occur?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a black moon occurs under three astronomical patterns.

Initially two new moons occur in one month, and the second being a monthly black moon. In a season with four new moons, the third new moon is a seasonal black moon.

There are no new moons in January, February and March. Each of the two new moons, making the second of each a black moon.

When is the next black moon?

The last seasonal black moon occurred on May 19, 2023. According to Space.com, the next black moon will occur on August 31, 2027, but there will be a “monthly” black moon where two new moons will occur in one calendar month.