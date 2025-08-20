Meta faces backlash over Ai’s chatbot policy

The emergence of AI tools and chatbots has created new challenges for tech companies.

Recently, Meta’s AI chatbots have been criticized over a bunch of considerable allegations.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta faces backlash over Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot’s policy as lawmakers probe into “sensual meta conversations with children”.

As reported by Reuters, Meta’s internal policy document showed that social media giant’s platform’s serve guidelines for chatbots which allow AI to have "romantic or sensual" conversations with children, generates false medical information, and assists users in racism that “Black people are dumber than whites”.

Lawmakers probe into ‘sensual’ Meta conversations with children

According to BBC, the internal document obtained by Reuters titled as “GenAI: Content Risk’s Standards”

The republican senator from Missouri announced that he was probing Meta in a post on X (Social platform formally twitter) on August 15, 2025.

U.S. Senator, Mr. Josh Hawley said, “Is there anything - anything that the big tech won’t do for a quick buck."

Mr. Josh Hawley called the document as “reprehensible and outrageous“ and has asked to check the document thoroughly alongside a list of products its related to.

One of the advocates from Parents Together Action (PTA), Shelby Knox said, “the newly reported document confirms our worst fears about AI chatbots and children safety."

“When a company’s own policies explicitly allow bots to engage children in ‘romantic or sensual’ conversations, it’s not an oversight, it’s a system designed to normalize inappropriate interactions with minors,” Said, the PTA campaign director for tech accountability and online safety.

“No child should ever be told by an AI that ‘age is just a number’ or be encouraged to lie to their parents about adult relationships,” she continued. “Meta has created a digital grooming ground, and parents deserve answers about how this was allowed to happen,” Shelby further added.

As reported, the Meta’s spokesperson informed, “The examples and notes in question were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies and have been removed.”

The spokesperson stated that the tech giant has “clear policies” on what responses its AI chatbots can offer and clarified that the “prohibit content that sexualizes children and sexualized role play between adults and minors.”

Mr. Hawley further said that “separate from the policies, there are hundreds of examples, notes, and annotations that reflect teams grappling with different hypothetical scenarios."