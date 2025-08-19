HHS Secretary RFK Jr. battles DoD’s Hegseth in ‘Pete and Bobby Challenge’

In a striking display of physical endurance, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Secretary Pete Hegseth faced off in a gruelling fitness challenge “Pete and Bobby Challenge.”

The primary aim of the challenge is to encourage residents to leave their secondary lifestyle and adopt a “fit, not fat” lifestyle.

In the “Pete and Bobby Challenge”, the two secretaries have to complete 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups within five minutes, surrounded by Navy and Marine personnel.

Neither secretaries could complete the target within the designated timespan, but Hegseth outspaced 71-year-old Kennedy by hitting the target at 5:25.

Several Marines also participated in the challenge, with one finishing it under three minutes.

The event follows President Trump’s push to reinstate military fitness standards and revive the President's Fitness Test for youth which was scrapped during the Obama administration.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hegseth wrote: “President Trump set the example by putting forth efforts to make America healthy again. That’s why we are introducing the Pete and Bobby challenge. 100 push-ups. 50 pull-ups. 10 minutes.”

Kennedy also praised Trump for inspiring this initiative calling it the start of a national tour to promote exercise and healthier eating.

Both secretaries then challenged Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to try this challenge.

The recent executive order reestablished the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, with a focus on school-based fitness awards. The Pete and Bobby Challenge represents the administration’s commitment to reversing declining fitness trends.