Singapore named as world’s sixth blue zone: All you need to know

Singapore has joined the list of places in the world where people live the longest. It is now the sixth “Blue Zone,” a term used for regions linked with long and healthy lives.

The title was given in 2023 and shows how Singapore’s policies and lifestyle changes have helped raise life expectancy to record levels.

In the 1960s, the average life span here was about 65 years, today it has gone beyond 86.

The number of people crossing the age of 100 has also doubled in the last decade.

Experts believe this big jump is due to smart planning, strong healthcare, and awareness about healthy living.

To reduce health risks the government has made cigarettes and alcohol through heavy taxes has banned smoking in many public areas.

These measures keep the environment clean and help people avoid related diseases.

Food habits are also changing. Drinks now carry labels that show sugar levels, and companies are pushed to cut sugar in their products.

Many residents say they think twice before buying sweet drinks after seeing these labels.

Healthcare is another major reason behind longer lives. Singapore provides universal cover while still managing costs.

In 2023, a global index placed it at number one in the world for healthcare and access to medical services.

It is also renowned as a “garden city.” It boasts numerous parks, gardens, and nature reserves that provides people with room to walk, exercise, and be in the open.

The Botanic Garden, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and East Coast Park are some of the top tourist attractions.

These areas, experts claim, contribute to fostering a sense of community, which is crucial for extended life.

Life in Singapore, though costly, is commonly placed as one of the most expensive cities on earth.

The laws are also addressing littering, drug taking, and smoking. Although the rules are hard for some, most inhabitants assume that they make the city safe, cleaner and more tranquil.