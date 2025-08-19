Iga Swiatek claims first Cincinnati Open title after beating Jasmine Paolini

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the Rookwood Cup after defeating Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the women´s final of the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2025 in Mason, Ohio. — AFP

Iga Swiatek captured her first Cincinnati Open title on Monday by beating Jasmine Paolini 7-5 6-4, with the Pole third seed sending a powerful message ahead of the US Open.

The six-times Grand Slam winner did not drop a set on her way to the title and was clinical in the final, converting all six of her break points to clinch her 11th WTA 1000 crown and first since last year’s Italian Open.

She is now the second all-time winner in the WTA 1000 format history, trailing only Serena Williams (23).

“I want to thank my team. I don’t know why I won tournaments that were like the last ones in terms of where I thought I would be playing well,” Swiatek said.

“Thank you for forcing me to become a better player and learning how to play on these faster surfaces. I’m shocked and super happy.”

Paolini made the brighter start, surging to a 3-0 lead and pushing Swiatek to the brink of a double break. Yet the Pole responded with a five-game run and, after squandering her first chance to serve out the opening set, closed it on her second attempt.

Swiatek carried her momentum into the second set, saving two break points at 4-3 before holding firm to move within one game of the title. She sealed victory at the first opportunity with a big serve, extending her perfect record against the Italian to 6-0.

The win ensures Wimbledon champion Swiatek will climb back to world number two, securing the second seed for the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows, where singles action begins on Sunday.

Swiatek is also set to team up with Norway’s Casper Ruud in the new US Open mixed doubles event.

Earlier in the day, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz claimed the men’s title after top seed Jannik Sinner retired in the first set.