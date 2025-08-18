Selena Gomez weighs in on her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ role

Selena Gomez has recently opened up about her personal connection with her Only Murders in the Building role.

“I think a lot of places in my life it’s been kind of figuring out what’s right and what’s wrong and it feels natural for me to portray Mabel in that manner of just trying to figure out where she fits in,” said the 32-year-old while speaking at the Television Academy’s Televerse festival over the weekend.

During the Only Murders in the Building panel, Selena was joined by costar Steve Martin and creator John Hoffman.

“She knows that she has these two characters Steve and Martin Short that have her back no matter what,” explained the Emilia Perez actress.

Selena shared that it’s “just a joy to be able to play”.

“I’ve been confused and weird sometimes, so I can play that. I can also play being awkward around these two guys because it comes quite naturally sometimes,” added the actress and singer.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Selena talked about her one costar who made her laugh on the set.

“Molly Shannon is an absolute improv genius and when they tell her to act drunk, it’s even better,” pointed out the songstress.

Selena added, “Every single take was bold. I could not keep a straight face to save my life.”