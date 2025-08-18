Swiatek crushes Rybakina to storm into first Cincinnati Open final

Iga Swiatek booked her place in the Cincinnati Open final for the first time after defeating Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The world No. 3 had a slow start in the 98-minute contest but turned the match around by breaking Rybakina’s serve four times.

With a strongest serve and quick movement, Swiatek closed the match in straight sets.

Swiatek said after the match that it was not easy at the start because the pace was very high: “It was hard to react sometimes, but I stayed calm, served better, and I’m really glad with the way I played."

Rybakina, the ninth seed, was ahead 5-3 in the first set but could not close it out. Swiatek broke her serve twice to take the opener.

In the second set, Rybakina made mistakes, and Swiatek kept full control until the finish.

Swiatek will now face seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in the final. Paolini edged past Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3 to book her place.

The Italian, a two-time Grand Slam finalist in last year 2024, is chasing her second WTA 1000 title of the year after winning in Rome.

Swiatek, however holds a strong record against Paolini, winning all five of their previous meetings.