Taylor Swift fans raise burning question about Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift leaves fans divided on Travis Kelce relationship because of these reasons

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be the new golden couple, but some fans seem less than convinced of the “organic” nature of their relationship after the podcast.

The 35-year-old pop superstar appeared on Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, on August 12, to announce her album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The podcast showed a casual interaction between the Chiefs tight end, 35, his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Eras Tour performer, but some social media users have doubts.

A social media user took to Reddit and expressed their opinion, claiming that the NFL star appears to be a “rebound” for Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

“Travis was a rebound, everything Joe wouldn't let her do - be in public with him, etc. she can do with Travis. So, every hurt she had with Joe, she is now blasting it in front of Joe. saying ‘look Joe, I can get an NFL football player, i'm a cool girl now,’” they wrote.

Another fan also alleged that Swift seemed to be treating Kelce in a subtly patronising manner, citing instances like, “She talked over him, barely let him speak at all, and when she did, a lot of it was disparaging jokes. She complimented him, but the majority of her compliments were on his physical appearance or strength. I think she adores being adored by him, but at the heart of it, he’s still a rebound.”

A third too chimed in, “listening to taylor tell travis he is smart when he doesn’t feel like it and clearly isn’t ‘booksmart’ is v pedantic imo, it got annoying.”

However, one Swiftie went on to explain, "Taylor's description of herself as a relationship communicator in her discography is of a person who has very little confidence expressing her emotions in real time. She can analyse them afterwards exceptionally well, but she's not good at expressing them in the moment."

Whereas, Kelce seems to have a spontaneous style of communication, they claimed, addressing the critique that she seemes cold.

At the same time other fans gushed at how “cute” the couple is and how comfortable the three of them looked talking to each other during the podcast.

Some even went on to theorise that the duo is all ready to tie the knot as soon as Kelce’s last NFL season is over, since the Love Story songstress has already gotten quite close to her beau’s family.