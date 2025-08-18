Babar told to raise strike rate, improve spin game for T20 return

Babar Azam walks back after being stumped, West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Tarouba, August 9, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former white-ball captain Babar Azam has been advised to work on his strike rate and ability against spin bowling if he is to be considered for future Twenty20 Internationals, head coach Mike Hesson said on Monday.

Babar remained a crucial part of Pakistan’s plans in Tests and ODIs, but the 30-year-old has not featured in a T20I since Pakistan’s tour of South Africa late last year.

He was left out of the squad for next month’s Asia Cup, as selectors opted to give opportunities to emerging players including Sahibzada Farhan.

"There's no doubt Babar's been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate," Hesson said of the top-order batter who has a modest strike rate of 129 in T20 Internationals.

"Those are things he's working really hard on. But at the moment the players we have, have done exceptionally well.

"Sahibzada Farhan has played six games and won three player-of-the-match awards."

Babar should use the Big Bash League in Australia to improve his 20-overs batting and stage a comeback, Hesson said.

"A player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show he's improving in those areas in T20s. He's too good a player not to consider," he said.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup Group A campaign against Oman in Dubai on September 12 before meeting arch-rivals India at the same venue two days later.