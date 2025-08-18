China topped medal table at World Games 2025: watch epic wins

The World Games 2025 concluded on August 17, 2025, with host nation China topping the charts by securing the most gold medals in a dominant display across several disciplines.

The event occurred in the capital of southwestern China’s Sichuan province, Chengdu and lasted for 11 days.

The games showcased thrilling performances in both traditional and emerging sports before the baton passed to Karlsruhe, Germany, for the World Games 2029.

China won 36 gold medals in the following categories:

Breaking: Guo Pu and Qi Xiangyu won the women’s and men’s breaking titles respectively.

Inline freestyle skating: Zhang Hao and Zhu Siyi won the men's and women’s classic slalom events, respectively.

Speed Climbing: China swept the men’s and women’s speed relay finals.

Wushu Sanda: China secured three gold medals in wushu sanda, with Chen Mengyue, Li Zhiqin, and Tang Sishuo in the weight classes of women’s 52kg, women’s 60kg, and men’s 56kg respectively.

Acrobatic Gymnastics: China won the women’s group title.

Para Freediving: Long Dengxi won gold in men’s dynamic without fins and Huang Shiyu won gold in women’s dynamic with fins.

One of the most remarkable victories was in Beach Korfball, where Chinese Taipei stunned the most competitive rival, the Netherlands, with an 8-6 victory in the final.

After China, Germany comes second with 17 gold medals, 14 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals.

Ukraine marks the third position with 16 gold medals, 14 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals.

Taiwan also showcased its one of its best performances with the team's second-best ever medal haul at the competition earning five gold medals, six silver medals, and four bronze medals.

With electrifying performances of the athletes, the World Games 2025 solidified its reputation as a platform for rising sports.