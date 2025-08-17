Sam Altman makes major announcement after ChatGPT backlash

Sam Altman addressed the GPT-5 backlash recently at a dinner table with journalists and called “Never mind the GPT-5 complaints”.

The CEO of OpenAI believes that the chatbot strongest AI model by so far, is on the way to generate more conversations in a day than people collectively do.

The 40-year-old American tech mogul answered a question whether AI is in a bubble, to which Altman replied: “YES! For sure, If you look in history, most of the tech bubble, there was a real thing. Tech was really important, the internet was a really really big deal.”

Techpreneur is expecting to grab big fundings as investors weigh both the risks and opportunities tied to the next wave of artificial intelligence.

Altman said some capital will inevitably be lost, just as fortunes vanished during the dotcom era, but argued that the long-term economic impact of AI will be overwhelmingly positive.

OpenAI raised $40 billion earlier this year, securing a $300 billion valuation, and is now considering a secondary stock sale that could lift its worth to $500 billion.

Market experts believe such high figures underscore both the uncertainty and excitement surrounding the tech industry.

Altman forecasted that ChatGPT customer usage will soon surpass human conversation volume, forcing OpenAI to diversify its product line.