Scott Wolf slams Kelley Wolf allegations amid contentious divorce

Scott Wolf filed for divorce from Kelley Wolf after 21 years of marriage

Scott Wolf responded for the first time to Kelley Wolf’s ‘abuse’ claims she levelled against her estranged husband.

The 57-year-old shared the truth in a statement to People Friday, August 15.

[My] continued hope is to have this most difficult chapter of our family’s lives remain as private as possible, however, the well-being of my children is at stake, and that will always be my priority,” shared Scott.

“There are some significant challenges that are making our situation incredibly difficult and contentious, and it is tragic for all involved.”

The Party of Five alum revealed that he got to know that Kelley has made ‘some deeply disturbing and entirely false allegations’.

Reportedly, Scott shared a series of text messages he received from his former partner which included threats to him that she would ‘make claims’ against him regarding ‘psychological abuse, child abuse, child endangerment [and] stealing with passports.’

Allegedly, she even made these claims on 911 call July 26.

“I am now choosing to come forward and share that she has described to me her plans to ‘make claims’ about me, although she also admitted, ‘I do not believe they’re true,’ in order to gain an advantage in what she sees as a ‘battle’ in court, and in the court of public opinion,” the Perception actor’s statement read.

“In order to protect my kids, I am providing the text messages she sent to me where she describes this plan, so there are no questions about her intentions, or the malicious intent behind her false allegations made and/or planned for the future,” the statement continued.

In the messages, Kelley said she "was advised to make claims that are possible, even though I do not believe they're true nor would I ever say them to anyone."

Kelley allegedly added, "when you accused me of all the things you put in the restraining order, you made me into a villain. The only way I can fight back is to produce claims that are either the same as yours or greater." She explained she was acting to "create more urgency to get the kids back. Or at least get back joint custody."

Scott clarified in his statement that her ‘claims are completely baseless and incredibly dangerous’ and ‘are traumatic for our children’.

“I hope that anyone who might speak publicly or report on such things, will consider this before spreading any further information from a clearly unreliable and completely compromised source."

The Nancy Drew actor ended his message saying, "I continue to ask for privacy and respect for our family, and give thanks all those who have shown their love and support."