Travis Kelce pals share untold story from Taylor Swift first NFL appearance

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce pals recall singer’s first time at NFL

Travis Kelce's Chief's teammates were star-struck when Taylor Swift showed up at her first NFL game in September 2023.

After ending her six-year long relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, the So High School hitmaker hard-launched her romance with the tight-end player just months later.

In the ESPN's The Kingdom docuseries, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones swooned over the pop star's viral appearance.

"We were in the locker room like, 'Taylor Swift's here.' 'Taylor Swift? For real? With Travis? Oh my God!'" Jones recalled in a clip of the special. "We were like 'Oh my God Travis pulled Taylor Swift.'"

Mahomes revealed that Kelce had told him earlier that week that The Alchemy crooner was coming to the game, however he wasn't convinced.

"I was like, 'I gotta see it before I believe it," he said.

In the docuseries footage, Kelce and Mahomes on field were heard saying, "That's the first person I noticed, I didn't see anybody else."

"You definitely felt the buzz," the father of three recalled in The Kingdom. "You could see people in the stadium gravitating to where she was at. At the same time, we had business to handle."

Swift famously attended Week 3 of the Chiefs' 2023-2024 season, as they took on the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

At the time, reports were circulating that Kelce and Swift were dating, however, they hadn't confirmed their relationship yet. As per SB Nation, since then, Swift has attended approximately 20 to 22 NFL games.