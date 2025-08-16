Travis Kelce pals share untold story from Taylor Swift first NFL appearance

Travis Kelce's Chief's teammates were star-struck when Taylor Swift showed up at her first NFL game in September 2023.
After ending her six-year long relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, the So High School hitmaker hard-launched her romance with the tight-end player just months later.
In the ESPN's The Kingdom docuseries, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones swooned over the pop star's viral appearance.
"We were in the locker room like, 'Taylor Swift's here.' 'Taylor Swift? For real? With Travis? Oh my God!'" Jones recalled in a clip of the special. "We were like 'Oh my God Travis pulled Taylor Swift.'"
Mahomes revealed that Kelce had told him earlier that week that The Alchemy crooner was coming to the game, however he wasn't convinced.
"I was like, 'I gotta see it before I believe it," he said.
In the docuseries footage, Kelce and Mahomes on field were heard saying, "That's the first person I noticed, I didn't see anybody else."
"You definitely felt the buzz," the father of three recalled in The Kingdom. "You could see people in the stadium gravitating to where she was at. At the same time, we had business to handle."
Swift famously attended Week 3 of the Chiefs' 2023-2024 season, as they took on the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
At the time, reports were circulating that Kelce and Swift were dating, however, they hadn't confirmed their relationship yet. As per SB Nation, since then, Swift has attended approximately 20 to 22 NFL games.
Kim Kardashian took to social media to share son Psalm and Saint’s bond
Caylee Cowan tells her soon-to-be mother in law to ditch this one specific fashion trend for good
Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna's husband reflects on sobriety milestone
Lewis Capaldi recalls how an evening with Justin Bieber began with excitement and ended with an unexpected silence
Sean Kingston gets convicted for $1M fraud scheme, sentenced to 3.5 years in prison
Logan Paul ties the knot with Nina Agdal and shares on social media