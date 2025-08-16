Casey Affleck’s girlfriend urges Jennifer Lopez to give up on luxury trend

Casey Affleck’s girlfriend Caylee Cowan has shared her thoughts on how Jennifer Lopez could make a powerful statement for animals.

The 27 year old actress is the new face of PETA’s campaign promoting vegan leather and appears on a billboard supporting the cause.

In a chat with the Daily Mail, she explained how Lopez could inspire a major shift in fashion choices.

Cowan said she met Lopez before and found her to be sweet, thoughtful, kind and generous. However, she believes that if the singer and actress announced she would only wear faux fur and avoid clothing made from animal skin, the message would reach millions and influence trends.

Caylee has been dating Casey Affleck since 2021, as she noted that in the time they have been together, Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance and got married and later separated.

She credited her own relationship’s success to a grounded lifestyle, which includes sharing simple tasks like household chores.

She spoke warmly of both Lopez and Affleck but suggested that staying grounded is key to lasting love. While Bennifer lived in a lavish mansion, Caylee and Casey prefer a quieter life.

The Unstoppable star and the Batman actor have both been criticised by PETA in the past.

In 2002, Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez a chinchilla coat, which led to public backlash. At the time, the actor said learned about the cruelty behind such clothing and promised not to support it again.