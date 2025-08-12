Austin Target store shooting leaves three dead

Austin Target store shooting by a gunman killed 3 people

A gunman opened fire in the parking lot of the Target store in North Austin, Texas, on August 11, 2025, killing 3 people.

Three people were shot in the Target parking lot. A child and an adult were declared dead at the scene. The third victim was taken to the hospital but died later. The fourth person was given treatment for unrelated injuries.

The police chief said, “This is a very sad day for Austin. It’s a very sad day for us all and my condolences go out to the families.”

The suspect first stole a car to flee the crime scene, but after wrecking it, he stole a second one from a dealership. Lisa Davis, the Austin Police Chief, confirmed that the 30-year-old suspect with a “mental health history” was taken into custody after a city-wide manhunt.

The Austin Police Department received a call at approximately 2:15 p.m. Officers reached the scene within four minutes.

As of now, no motive has been released. The crime is under investigation.

Kirk Watson, the Austin Mayor, condemned the violent act on X, “This is a devastating situation, and my heart is with the victims and their families. While this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I’ll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence.”

“I am grateful for the quick response of our APD officers and other first responders and want to thank them for their actions to apprehend the suspect.”

The target shooting incident occurred during the busy back-to-school shopping period ahead of the academic year. Firing caused a great panic among employees and shoppers running here and there in the parking lot.

A similar incident occurred in a Walmart in Michigan when a man stabbed 11 people at the Traverse City Store. The Austin Target shooting is part of the growing gun violence in the country.

