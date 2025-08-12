New COVID-19 variant 'Stratus' is spreading in US, worldwide

 
Tuesday August 12, 2025
By Web Desk
August 12, 2025
New COVID-19 variant 'Stratus' is spreading in the U.S. and worldwide

The cases of the newly discovered COVID-19 XFG variant, also known colloquially as “Stratus,” have been rising since its early detection in Southeast Asia in January 2024.

According to the latest epidemiological data:

  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals 14% cases have been reported of the new variant
  • World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that there is a 22.7% global prevalence among sequenced cases
  • 38 countries reported confirmed cases of the virus

This Omicron-derived recombinant (F.7 + LP.8.1.2) now ranks as the third-most prevalent strain in America, trailing only NB.1.8.1 (43%) and LP.8.1 (31%).

While it is observed that XFG maintains similar symptoms as noted by previous variants, CDC outlines the following as common COVID-19 XFG symptoms:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Sore threat
  • Congestion or a runny nose
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Extreme fatigue
  • Body aches
  • Headache
  • Nausea or vomiting

The CDC advises to seek medical assistance in case of the following symptoms immediately: 

  • Trouble breathing or loss of breath
  • Persistent pain
  • Chest tightness
  • Confusion or inability to focus
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Skin starts to appear pale, gray, or blue

Clinical observations also note that 23% of cases involved Dysphonia (hoarseness) and 18% of cases had gastrointestinal involvement (nausea/vomiting).

The data reveal a rapid increase in cases in the Western U.S. including states such as Alaska, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

On the other hand, the Southern U.S. and Northeast show a gradual rise and less vulnerability respectively.

Health care professionals noted that updated fall 2024 vaccination boosters are expected to cover Stratus. Additionally, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) states that Paxlovid remains 79% effective.

WHO maintains a low-risk designation but emphasizes continued genomic surveillance. 