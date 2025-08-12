China deploys 5G, AI ‘robot antelope’ for wildlife monitoring

China has deployed the first “robot antelope” on Tibet's Hoh Xil plateau to closely monitor the wildlife.

This AI and 5G enabled devices, primarily looks like the endangered Tibetan antelope, and uses sensors to continuously track animal behaviors and recording actions using technology.

It is developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xinhua and DEEP Robotics.

The robot studies feeding, migration and mating habits of the species. They play a pivotal role in China’s growing environmental monitoring efforts across the region.

China has offered a significant investment plan in its robotic industry and 5G technology which has been expanded rapidly.

Tibet has gained 5G coverage with over one million users by 2022.

However, a base station was built in Gogmo in late 2023, now extending coverage to every district.

Conversely, along with wildlife monitoring, this digital network will support other AI applications such as drones, telemedicine and “smart” yak herding-which refers to the application of technology and modern techniques, aiming to improve efficiency, sustainability and animal welfare.

These kinds of innovations will demonstrate China’s push for technological advancements in remote areas.

Beijing has invested massively in Tibet, integrating the region into its Belt and strengthening trade links with Central Asia, to enhance monitoring and expanding digital presence towards neighboring India.

In addition, a July report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies has highlighted some concerns.

The results showed that China has been using telecom networks in Nepal to monitor digital frauds, raising questions for its broader implications in continuation of digital expansion.