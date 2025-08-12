Chinese navy warship South China Sea collision: Watch

A Chinese navy warship and a coast guard vessel collided in the South China Sea

A Chinese navy warship and a Philippine coast guard vessel collided with each other while chasing a Philippine vessel on August 11, 2025, in the South China Sea.

The incident occurred when the Chinese coast guard vessel (CCG 3104) was pursuing a Philippine Coast Guard vessel (BRP) at high speed. The warship “performed a risky manoeuvre” that led to the collision of two Chinese navy warships.

The collision took place in the east of the Scarborough Shoal, a point of tension between China and the Philippines since the former seized control of it in 2012.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coastal Guard spokesperson, said that the BRP Suluan was escorting boats delivering aid to Filipino fishermen when the incident occurred. The authorities have offered assistance to the Chinese crew, but they have denied the offer.

Manila also released a video in which a Philippine vessel evaded a water cannon attack from the Chinese coast guard just before the collision.

Gan Yu, the spokesperson of the Chinese coast guard, confirmed the confrontation had taken place but did not acknowledge any collision.

According to Gan Yu Chinese coast guard took “necessary measures in accordance with the law, including monitoring, pressing from the outside, blocking and controlling the Philippine vessel to drive them away.”

The South China Sea is a bone of contention between different countries. The confrontation between China and the Philippines has been escalating over the last few years. Each side accuses the other of violating the territorial regulations.

China and the Philippines have a major dispute in the South China Sea, known as the nine-dash line dispute.

Collision is the latest in the series. The entire South China Sea is claimed by China. However, the international tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) rejected that claim in 2016.

What is the issue between China and the Philippines?

