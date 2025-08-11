Greek wildfire burns 1500 hectares; greater Athens, Evia, Viotia at high risk

A massive wildfire broke out in a small town near Keratea, located in East Attica, Greece.

The destruction led to widespread damage including one death and causing destruction of torrential 1582 hectares of forest and grassland.

The bombardment which occurred between Keratea and Anavyssos claimed the life of a 76-year-old man who had faced extreme damage to home, property and vehicles.

In line with the prediction map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, extreme fire risk is expected in the areas of Viotia, Evia and Athens.

Further, investigations were made from the Fire Service’s Arson Investigation Unit, which revealed the major cause of this massive destruction.

The fire sparks from a severed medium voltage cable which catches dry grass at the base of a utility pole.

Meanwhile, certain doubts have been arising for the negligence occurred in network maintenance by the two employees working at the Electricity Distribution Network Operator.

Investigations are underway to find out the culprits of the current incident.

Further, authorities have confirmed that security footage from a house gives a clear picture near the combustion point; it does not show any vehicle passing from the road for at least ten minutes before the fire broke out.

In addition, another large fire broke out in Ilia, located in the western part of the Peloponnese peninsula. It burned out 800 hectares of land, affecting the agricultural land and forested areas.