MGK’s beloved band reacts to his subtle tribute on new album

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his childhood favourite band Third Eye Blind

Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to Third Eye Blind in his newly released album, Lost Americana, which was released on Friday, August 8.

The 35-year-old rapper sampled the song, Semi-Charmed Life, from the band on his track, Starman, from the new album.

“I want something else to get me through this / Semi-charmed kind of life / Baby, baby, I want something else / I’m not listenin’ when you say goodbye-e-e-e,” he is heard singing before bringing on his flair to the song.

Following the release of his song, the rock band’s frontman, Stephan Jenkins, told Page Six, “He is irrepressible. Uncontainable in the way people want to be,” adding that Semi-Charmed Life is “owned” by the culture.

The legendary singer added, “I’m glad that artists like MGK find ways to bring energy and life to their own stories through the song.”

This comes after Kelly told the outlet that he had to go through great lengths to get the sample of the song, even going through the National Guard.

The Emo Girl hitmaker revealed that he had to go to Jenkins’ home during the LA wildfires when the roads were blocked off.

“I pull my car up to the National Guard and I was just sitting there like, ‘Dude, please be a young army man who likes MGK,'” he quipped, adding that the song was a “huge soundtrack to [his] life growing up.”