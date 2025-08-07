Great Pyramid mystery deepens: New Theory challenges Egyptian origins

Egyptians may no longer be able to claim that they were the original builders of the Great Pyramid as new evidence has revealed the real architect behind the marvellous creation.

A British author has claimed that the monument was built by a lost civilization 12,500 years ago.

In a recent appearance on American Alchemy podcast, Graham Hancock claimed that the geological and astronomical clues suggest that the colossal structure was not built by Pharaoh Khufu, 4500 years ago.

He said, “I don’t want to take it away from the Egyptians and there’s no doubt that parts of Great Pyramid were built by ancient Egyptians," adding that he thinks they were inheriting a very ancient tradition and completing a monument that already stood in basic form on the Giza Plateau.

Hancock builds his argument over the erosion patterns of the nearby Great Sphinx which he believes can only happen through heavy rainfall over thousands of years, stating, “Such rainfall did not occur on the Giza Plateau 4,500 years ago. However, evidence suggests that heavy rains happened towards the end of the Ice Age.”

The British author’s claims were contradicted by Egyptologist Dr Zahi Hawass as in an interview with the Daily Mail, he dismissed the erosion theory, adding, “I discover workers’ tombs dating back to 13th century BC.”

Dr Zahi Hawass

He said if the pyramids were built by a lost civilization of 12,500 years ago then why didn’t it leave behind any evidence for this marvellous creation.

Dr Zahi continued, “I excavated Giza for the last five decades along with my colleague Mark Lehner and all we have discovered has to do with the Fourth dynasty.”

The pyramids in Egypt are considered one of the seven wonders of the world and they are all shrouded in mystery due to unclear construction methods and precise astronomical alignment.