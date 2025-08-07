Fort Stewart shooting: Quornelius Radford shot five soldiers in Georgia

Army Sergeant Quornelius Radford shot five people at Fort Stewart in Georgia

Quornelius Radford, an Army sergeant, shot five people using a personal handgun on August 6 at Fort Stewart military base in Georgia.

The 28-year-old active shooter was taken into custody after being confronted by other soldiers. The sergeant shot and wounded five soldiers in the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team area of the Stewart Army base.

Sergeant Radford used a personal handgun, not a military weapon. His motives for shooting are still unknown to the authorities. Some officials claimed that Radford was taken into custody by law enforcement for driving under the influence (DUI arrest).

President Donald Trump reacted to the incident and vowed that the shooter at Fort Stewart military base in Georgia “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Five people were seriously wounded and two very, very seriously hurt around 11:00 this morning. The shooter is in custody, and the Army Criminal Investigation Division is on site to ensure that the perpetrator of this atrocity, which is exactly what it is, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Authorities have confirmed that there is no threat to the community. However, a temporary lockdown was placed on nearby schools and the army base.

The five soldiers who were shot received an initial medical treatment and were moved to Winn Army Community Hospital. Details about their condition are not revealed yet.

Fort Stewart Army base is located in Georgia. It is the largest military post of the U.S. Army, east of the Mississippi River by land area.

The shooting incidents have been surging in America since Donald Trump took office. This Fort Stewart shooting incident by Sergeant Quornelius Radford adds to the growing list of violent incidents occurring at U.S. military bases.

How many shooting incidents have taken place since Donald Trump took office?

According to reports, 260 mass shootings have taken place since Donald Trump assumed office in the White House.