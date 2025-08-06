Bitcoin won’t fix lives, warns veteran trader Peter Brandt

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has sparked new Bitcoin controversy in the crypto community after declaring that Bitcoin is “just an asset” and warning about its transformative potential.

While posting on X (formerly Twitter), Brandt criticized those who propagate ideological or personal salvation narratives of Bitcoin saying, “those who believe Bitcoin will right all the wrongs in their life will be greatly disappointed.”

Brandt is a seasoned analyst who has been working as a foreign exchange trader and a full time professional commodity for over thirty years.

After three decades of experience, he shared his viewpoint that users must view Bitcoin as a financial investment not as a revolutionary cure-all.

His statement is a reflection of the diminishing returns that are often faced over successful bull cycles. This trend warns young investors that the days of exponential gains may be over.

While he acknowledges the role of Bitcoin as a hedge against fiat currency devaluation, he insists that it major utilities hold in its scarcity and speculative dynamics not as a universal cure for all financial problems.

Brandt’s tweet follows as Bitcoin experiences a downturn (trading at $113,919 after peaking above $123,000 in July).

The same was predicted by him in January in his mid-year correction, though he remains cautiously optimistic.

In July 2025, he revised his short-term forecast upward, citing a bullish technical pattern and aiming for $120,956 and $134,886.

His long-standing year-end prediction of $150,00 still stands though he warns of potential downside risks.