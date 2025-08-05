Rare twin waterspouts merge off Italy’s coast in stunning display

A rare sight of a breathtaking weather phenomenon was observed on Italy’s Adriatic coast on August 3, 2025 as two massive waterspouts spiraled together before merging near the Delta del Po.

A local tour operator caught it on camera after pausing his excursion.

In the video, the twin waterspouts were seen as towering columns of swirling water and air that formed during the violent storm.

The dramatic phenomenon lasted several minutes with the waterspouts repeatedly forming, collapsing, and reforming before dissipating.

A waterspout is a rotating column of air that develops over a body of water and appears as a funnel-shaped cloud. Majorly, waterspouts are of two types i.e., tornadic and fair weather each formed by a distinct mechanism.

The twin waterspouts in the video are tornadic. They usually require a strong updraft (similar to what is found in cumulonimbus clouds) and wind shear (changes in wind speed or direction with height) to kickstart the initial rotation.

Once air rotation has started, air is pulled upwards by the updraft, leading to a drop in pressure that causes condensation and ultimately the formation of a visible funnel cloud that makes a waterspout when it reaches the water.

While the waterspouts have less potential to wreak havoc, they can still be a threat to boats and coastal areas.

Annually, there are almost 500 waterspouts observed in Europe with the Adriatic coast of Italy as a hotspot. The major reason behind this is its warm, shallow waters and frequent summer storms.

While waterspouts are common to observe in the region, witnessing the two merging is rare making it a significant highlight for weather enthusiasts and locals.