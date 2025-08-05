Harvard scientist warns of suspicious interstellar object in space

A suspicious activity of an interstellar object in space has worried the astronomers on Earth.

The space object named 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1, 2025, and it is on a path that will take it unusually close to planets of Venus, Mars and Jupiter. It is expected to pass within 223 million miles of Earth on December 17, 2025.

A Harvard University astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb has presented a chilling theory about the object as he expressed fear that it might be an alien UFO.

He published three pre-print studies since the discovery of 3I/ATLAS and analysed:

Object is significantly larger than typical interstellar object

Shows no signs of cometary gas

Is on a path unusually close to Venus, Mars and Jupiter

Avi said that the world should worry about its intent, in case it turns out to be a 20-kilometer size spacecraft.

He expressed fear that the stock market might crash if alien invasion theory skyrocketed, adding, “Citizens would lose trust in their governments to protect them”.

An astronomer from Oxford University Chris Lintott has contradicted the Avi’s claims, saying, “Any suggestion that it’s artificial is nonsense of stilts. These claims are an insult to the exciting work going on to understand this object.”

However, Avi appeared undeterred by Lintott’s criticism as he said, “I just laid out the possibility in order to encourage observers to collect as much data as possible to prove me wrong.”

Previously, late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking’s prediction about colonization of Earth by aliens also resurfaced in light of claims made by Dr Avi Loeb.

Avi has also predicted that if the object were to reach Earth, it would most likely arrive in late November or early December 2025