Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott hard launch relationship with cute photo

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott hard launches relationship online

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott made things Instagram official after months of teasing fans about their relationship.

The former One Direction singer and the British TV personality, who have been romantically linked since March 2025, packed on PDA in the latest photo shared on McDermott's social media.

The selfie-style photo featured Tomlinson holding the camera in yellow shirt and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, his girlfriend had placed a hand on his cheek as they kissed.

She simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji. It was not long after fans flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Tomlinson's sister was also one of the gushing commentators, as she wrote, "love love".

One fan penned, "And the cutest couple award goes to you guys! Love to see you both so happy!! [heart emoji]."

"Hard launch. IM SO HERE FOR ITTTT," another enthused.

A third user added, "Cuteeee and I will always support u two and nothing could make me hate u two."

"This makes me the happiest," fourth said.

Tomlinson and McDermott first sparked romance rumours after they were seen on a romantic getaway to Aldeburgh, Suffolk, in March, according to MetroUK.

Few days later, McDermott seemed to confirm their relationship with an Instagram Stories soft launch: a photo over breakfast, with a glimpse of Tomlinson's signature cross tattoo peeking out of the upper-left corner.

Their relationship began soon after McDermott split from fellow British TV personality Sam Thompson in December 2024.