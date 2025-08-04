Google introduces its most advanced AI model

Google has introduced Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, which is its most advanced models to date. The new model was designed to handle complex tasks by simultaneously exploring multiple possibilities, and it provides some of the best solutions.

The model uses parallel thinking techniques to explore distinct ideas, leading to more creative solutions in various fields like coding, mathematics and scientific research.

It is the most sophisticated version of the model, which was unveiled in May 2025, and is the first multi-agent AI from the company to become publicly available.

The model helped Google win a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

It has surpassed the standard Gemini 2.5 Pro as well other computing models, such as OpenAI’s O3 and Grok 4.

While other models typically top out at a performance of 20 or 25 percent, Gemini Deep Think achieved a score of 34.8 percent.

Google is now providing its IMO-winning model to a selected group of academics and researchers.

Unlike other models, this system particularly can take hours to reason, a feature that makes it a valuable addition for academic use cases, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The future of Research and Development

Google’s new Gemini 2.5 Deep Think model shows significant potential due to its advance reasoning capabilities. It has the potential to transform fields like research and development.

However, its multi agent systems can manage a large number of data as compared to conventional models. Google has made Gemini 2.5 Deep Think available for its premium subscription to fund the necessary infrastructure.

Furthermore, Google plans to offer Gemini 2.5 Deep Think to selected testers through the Gemini API to understand its use in business and further development, solidifying its leadership in AI.

Nevertheless, this new tool could accelerate innovation and discovery in a wide range of fields, both academically and professionally.