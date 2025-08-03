Justin Bieber breaks silence on giving up 'another' relation

Justin Bieber addresses moving on from relationships in latest update

Justin Bieber once again left fans concerned with a cryptic update on social media, as he announced a shocking breakup.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, August 2, and shared a picture of his face zoomed in as he announced, “Broke another olive branch.”

Although the Baby hitmaker gave no details about his situation, fans offered him consolation for the recent fallout.

“Sorry Justin. happens to the best of us,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Sometimes the Olive Branch is meant to be broken, @lilbieber You’ve got this.”

This is not the first cryptic update the Grammy winner has shared on social media. He previously shared screenshots of his correspondence with an estranged friend, which seemed to be the last interaction they had.

“I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger,” wrote the unnamed person in the screenshotted chat, to which Bieber replied, “This friendship is officially over.”

He continued, “I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told u [sic] I didn’t need u [sic] as a friend. I have good friends … who will respect these boundaries.”

The Daisies singer remained active on social media, sharing frequent updates leading up to the release of his seventh studio album, Swag, in July, in which he shared his sorrows, life lessons, and complaints alike.