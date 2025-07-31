Justin Timberlake makes heartbreaking admission about his health

'Friends with Benefits' star leaves fans concerned with latest move

Justin Timberlake has made a shocking revelation in his latest post.

Taking it to his Instagram, the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter shared a detailed message updating fans about his health condition.

In a long note, The Social Network actor opened that even though he is a very private person, he still thought to share what’s going on with him.

“I’ve been battling some health issue and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease – which I don’t say so you feel bad about me.”

He went on to say, “When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

The new discovery put him in a very difficult position where he had to decide whether to “Stop touring? Or keep going and figure it out.”

“I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”





Besides Timberlake, there are many other celebrities, who are suffering with the Lyme disease.

Some of them are namely Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Amy Schummer, Bella Hadid, Ben Stiller and many more.