Can Larry Ellison overtake Elon Musk as the richest person? Find out more

Meet man who gains $28 billion in one day; Can he replace Elon Musk?

Do you think tech billionaire Elon Musk is the richest person on the earth with $373 billion, then, you are mistaken. Think again!

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, who earned a staggering $28.4 billion within 24 hours on Tuesday, may pose a serious threat to Elon Musk. Sounds good, right.

How can Larry Ellison overtake Elon Musk as the richest person?

According to a Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped by $59.4 billion this year, while Larry Ellison (who’s set to become the richest person on earth) has claimed the second spot on the list of the world’s richest people with a net worth of $289 billion, that includes gaining an impressive $28.4 billion in just one day.

If this rate is maintained, Larry Ellison would easily become world’s richest person, and that too within next 72 hours.

While Musk currently has a lead of $84 billion over Ellison, the Oracle founder could easily turn the tables on Elon Musk within three days if the Oracle founder continue to whip up the amount, as per the current estimates.

Know everything about Larry Ellison?

Larry Ellison is the co-founder of the US multinational tech giant named Oracle Corporation.

Larry Ellison, age 80, has a 41 percent share in the company, and his wealth has spiked significantly in recent years credit to a recent surge in Oracle’s stock prices.

Ellison co-founded Oracle in 1977 as a database software company, and over the years, the firm has become a face of the global cloud computing powerhouse.

However, the fun fact remains Larry and Musk enjoys a cordial tie, and Larry is a major investor in Tesla too.

Larry Ellison’s net worth

The Bloomberg report notes that in June, Ellison’s wealth surged by a whopping $41 billion in just one day.

On the other hand, Ellison’s wealth is estimated at $257 billion as of July 17, which spiked by $59 billion since July 2024.

How did Larry Ellison become the world’s second richest person?

The question on everyone’s mind has a simple answer: Larry Ellison’s significant wealth surge is primarily attributed to Oracle’s strategic pivot into artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Larry’s philosophy is quite simple, “Winning is not enough. All others must lose.” Although Larry had stepped down as Oracle’s CEO in 2024, but he continues to serve as the company’s chief Technology Officer and Chairman.

