22 killed, 400 flights affected as ‘Typhoon Wipha’ hits East Asian states

Flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains linked to Typhoon Wipha killed at least 22 people in South Korea and the Philippines.

Typhoon Wipha made landfall on Sunday, July 20, 2025, along the coast of Taishan, South China’s Guangdong Province, with the maximum wind speed near its center reaching 33 meters per second affecting more than 400 flights.

According to Gulf News, Typhoon Wipha was located around 60km south-east of Hong Kong as of 10am on Sunday, according to the city’s weather observatory.

Huge waves were spotted off the eastern coast of Hong Kong Island.

The observatory issued a T10 hurricane alert, its highest warning, saying “Winds with mean speeds of 118 kms per hour or more are expected and pose considerable threat to Hong Kong”.

“Under the influence of its eyewall, hurricane force winds are affecting the southern part of the territory,” the observatory said, warning the public to “beware of destructive winds”.

Wipha, a severe tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h, caused major disruptions in China, South Korea and Vietnam, after lashing north-eastern Philippines that left dozens of areas flooded.

It has brought strong winds and heavy rains to southern China’s coastal areas, including Guangdong Province, Macao and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong:

Typhoon Wipha caused major disruptions, including widespread cancellation or delays of all daytime flights at Hong Kong International Airport and nearby airports (Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Macao).

Trees were toppled, scaffolding damaged, and amusement parks such as Hong Kong Disneyland were closed.

Over 200 people sought shelter in public facilities amid the storm but no deaths were reported in Hong Kong due to Wipha.

Vietnam :

The typhoon is forecast to cause heavy rains, flooding, and landslides across northern coastal provinces, including Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh.

It complicates search-and-rescue operations related to a tourist boat capsizing in Halong Bay over the weekend, which killed more than 30 people.

Airlines have cancelled multiple domestic flights and some international flights to South Korea ahead of Wipha’s landfall.

The typhoon itself has not caused reported deaths in Vietnam yet, but complications arise due to ongoing rescue operations.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has placed coastal provinces on emergency footing, ordered evacuation from flood-prone areas, called boats ashore, and instructed stockpiling of food and rescue supplies. Communication infrastructure protection is also emphasized.

South Korea:

According to Reuters, South Korea experienced severe rains from Typhoon Wipha's remnants, causing landslides and floods.

At least 17 people have died due to flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains linked to Wipha.

Local authorities have been responding to flood emergencies and landslide sites, though specific measures were not detailed in available reports.

By July 20, Wipha had weakened but rains continued to affect South Korea as a tropical storm remnant, exacerbating flood risks, Reuters reported.

Philippines:

At least five people were killed while 800,000 were affected, as the storm and the monsoon have displaced 90,000 people across 16 regions.

Emergency workers reported that more than 300 areas were flooded, while 1,234 houses were damaged.

Additionally, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council had already raised a blue alert ahead of the storm ‘Typhoon Wipha’ for safety measures.