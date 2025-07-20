‘TSITP’ star Lola Tung recalls memorable Taylor Swift encounter

Lola Tung shared how a touching gesture from Taylor Swift left her overwhelmed with emotions.

Tung's hit TV series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is known for featuring several songs from Swift’s discography including, Back to December, Red, August, Delicate and Cruel Summer.

In an appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along with her co-stars Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney, Tung admitted that she has never met Swift in person but had a lovely encounter with pop star during Eras Tour.

"We were right by the stage, and she looked at us, and she kind of waved and was like, 'I love you guys,'" I Know What You Did Last Summer actress said while making a heart with her fingers as Swift did.

She continued, "I nearly passed out. It was great."

"We were right by the stage when she played False God, which was also on the show," Tung added.

The host went on to ask if the 22-year-old had a favourite song from the show, she said, "The Way I Loved You is a great one. Delicate is great as well."

Previously, the actress admitted being a longtime Swiftie. In conversation with the People Magazine, she said, "I used to listen to Fearless, Speak Now and Red on my CD player when I was younger. When I would go to sleep, I would listen to them."

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three will stream weekly on Wednesday on Amazon Prime till September 17.