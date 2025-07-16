Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem reveals 'unfulfilled' reward promises

Arshad Nadeem competes in the men's javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, France, on August 8, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan's javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem, who clinched gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, has recently opened up about the prizes promised to him following his historic win.

While he confirmed receiving all announced cash rewards, Nadeem expressed disappointment over unfulfilled pledges regarding land plots.

The 28-year-old athlete's remarkable achievement not only brought joy to the nation but also garnered him numerous accolades and financial incentives from the government, provincial authorities, and private organisations.

Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres and led Pakistan to its first track and field gold in decades.

However, during a recent interview, when questioned about the promised prizes, Nadeem said: "Out of all the prize announcements made for me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive. Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced."

Despite the issue with the promised plots, Nadeem revealed that his focus remains firmly on his athletic career.

"My entire focus is on myself, but apart from that, we train any youth who comes to us for training, and this training is given by my coach Salman Butt," he reiterated when he was asked about training other aspiring athletes.