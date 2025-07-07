Lewis Capaldi makes surprising confession following his comeback

Lewis Capaldi went on hiatus after 2023 Glastonbury gig

Lewis Capaldi has officially marked his comeback from extended hiatus.

Last month, the Scottish singer and songwriter made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Glastonbury festival, leaving fans completely stunned.

He last performed on the same stage in 2023, where he struggled with the symptoms of Tourette syndrome.

Following his big return, Capaldi had a chat with his best friend to mark his new partnership with BetterHelp, an online therapy medium.

During the conversation, the Survive hitmaker confessed that after the 2023 show, which he terms as “literally the worst moment of his life”, he wasn’t going to a make a comeback.

While recalling his last gig, Lewis said, “It was a big, big, big old gig. Second song in I was probably just like, “This has to like… I can’t keep doing this to myself and other people as well”.

“People were coming to gigs, and I was like, ‘That’s not how you want to watch a show”. As far as I was concerned, I was like, “I’m done indefinitely.”

But now the 28-year-old feels much better and also finds himself motivated to continue with his career.

Capaldi has also announced a UK tour for later this year.