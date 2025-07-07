Shakira continues to win hearts with heartwarming gesture

The Waka Waka singer, Shakira, is recently making headlines not for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, but for a heartwarming gesture for the flood victims.

The 48-year-old is on the road to bring relief to the victims of, and families affected by the ongoing floods in central Texas.

The Colombian singer-songwriter took to X (formerly Twitter) Saturday, July 5 to write a note for them, “Dear San Antonio, Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas.”

She continued, “We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted.”

The Whenever, Wherever crooner urged her followers to join her in for the noble cause and play their part in saving the people.

“If you would like to join me in donating, please click on the link below. Your help is important and appreciated,” Shakira wrote.

She also made public the link to a Catholic Charities-operated donation platform.

Shakira is currently on break as she last performed in Texas Saturday night, and her next concert is scheduled in California in August.