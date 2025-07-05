Sanaullah opposes using 'hybrid setup' term for PML-N-led govt

PM's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference. — PID/File

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah opposed using the "hybrid set up" term for the incumbent coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He found the word "hybrid" for referring to the incumbent government "inappropriate" and suggested that a better word should be used to describe harmony among the civil and military leadership of the country.

"If by 'hybrid [system]' you mean that the country's political and military leadership work together for the economy, prosperity, and defence — then we should have such a system," said Sanaullah while speaking on Geo News programme "Jirga" on Saturday.

"But what I have seen in dictionary, the [meaning of hybrid] is two-faced, which does not suit," he said.

The premier's adviser stated this in response to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's statement that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, the country's hybrid system is functioning successfully.

Asif had described the hybrid system as one based on consensus between the political and military establishments, noting that such an arrangement ensures political stability and effective governance.

The defence czar had also contrasted the current model with the PTI era, saying the hybrid system failed under ex-prime minister Imran Khan due to distrust between partners.

In today's interview, Sanaullah said that currently, there was complete harmony and trust among the country's political and military leadership.

Sanaullah said the cordial relationship between civil and military leadership put the economy on the right track and responded to the Indian aggression effectively, which earned the country recognition globally.

"A better word should be used for this [current system], but calling it a hybrid [civil-military relationship] is not appropriate."

A day ago, Asif's "hybrid [governance] system" term was also criticised by another PML-N leader and Federal Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi as the latter slammed the defence minister for accusing his own party of operating under a hybrid system.

He strongly opposed to resembling the current system with a hybrid form of governance and insisted that the top leadership of the PML-N made all decisions.