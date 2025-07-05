'One Direction' singer attends 'Oasis' special comeback show in Cardiff

'Oasis' return to stage after 16 years

Popular rock band Oasis just marked their comeback on stage after 16 years.

Brother Liam and Noel Gallagher finally made their long-awaited reunion after their dramatic split in 2009 following a fight that occurred backstage during a gig in Paris.

The two along with the band stepped onto the stage at the Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and waved at the audience. Liam, after performing the song Morning Glory, stated, “Hello people, it’s been too long.”

Among the enthusiastic concert goers, there was another famous personality, who saved a spot at the Oasis comeback show.

Taking it to Instagram, former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson dropped a video story showing a glimpse of the remarkable night.

The move comes after he made his relationship Insta official with girlfriend Zara McDermott as he posted a bunch of pictures showing him spending time with friends at the Glastonbury festival.

On the contrary, there were thousands of fans who were inclined on attending the big Oasis night in a stadium that can host 74,5000 people.

The popular 1990s band will now further perform in Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park during July, August and September.