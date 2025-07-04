Keira Knightley mixes style and power at recent event 

Keira earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress for playing 'Pride & Prejudice'
Keira Knightley looked like a vision in a fresh new hairstyle on Thursday as she attended the ERDEM & Gay's The World Pride Cocktail event in London.
The Duchess actress, 40, embraced a 90's-inspired grungy bob, which itself is a notable change from her usual long locks with sun-kissed blonde highlights and loose, tousled waves.
Striking a pose at the event, Kiera wore a blue and green floral print dress, which she paired with chunky gold heels and a chic white handbag.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Keira's business ventures have earned her an impressive £25 million. This latest outing followed her appearance at the Biarritz Film Festival in Paris, showcasing her signature elegance in a stylish lace ensemble.
Keira, who rose to global fame and earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress for playing Pride & Prejudice's Elizabeth Bennet at age 20, looked radiant as she smiled and waved to fans while arriving at the star-studded event on Saturday.
The Biarritz Film Festival-Nouvelles Vagues runs for six days and features an international competition of eight never-before-seen feature films in France, alongside more than thirty additional screenings, including open-air showings.
Off the red carpet, Keira company, Ponder Rights, recently reported impressive profits of £7.1 million, including £411,000 generated in 2024 alone.
