Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ fans celebrate verdict with bizarre action

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' fans react to final verdict

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a mixed verdict in his trafficking trial on July 2, and fans outside the Lower Manhattan courtroom wasted no time in reacting, in a way that mirrored the bizarre details of the case itself.

Following a seven-week trial, a New York jury found the rapper guilty on two prostitution-related charges, but acquitted him of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking.

The verdict brought immediate reactions outside the courthouse, where fans celebrated in an unusual fashion, with baby oil, a product that had become a important factor in the trial.

According to NBC News reporters on the scene, the crowd’s celebration included a woman dancing as she removed her wig while a man nearby poured baby oil on her.

Another shirtless man covered himself in the same product.

The moment echoed one of the more headline-grabbing details of the trial, more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil were reportedly seized during federal raids on Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

Throughout the trial, both prosecutors and witnesses described the role baby oil allegedly played during private parties known as “freak offs.” However, Combs’ legal team didn’t shy away from addressing the topic head-on in court.

“We will not shy away from the things he did, but we will not own the things he did not do,” attorney Teny Geragos told jurors during opening statements on May 12, according to NBC News.

“He is physical, he is a drug user, you may know of his love of baby oil. Is that a federal crime? No!”

Inside the courtroom, Combs reportedly dropped to his knees in prayer upon hearing the verdict.

His family later spoke with NBC News, with his son Christian "King" Combs sharing that his father felt “great.” His daughter, 18-year-old Chance Combs, added that he was “happy” with the outcome.

Despite the split verdict, Combs could still face several years in prison based on the charges he was convicted on.