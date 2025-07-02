Cassie's lawyer issues emotional statement after Diddy's shock verdict

Diddy receives a split verdict after a seven-week trial, in which Cassie testified

Cassie Ventura’s legal team is breaking their silence after a New York jury found Sean “Diddy” Combs guilty on two federal charges related to prostitution.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, July 2, attorney Douglas H. Wigdor praised Ventura for kickstarting the music mogul’s legal reckoning with her 2023 sexual assault lawsuit.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt,” Wigdor said, “she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

While Combs was acquitted on the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, he was convicted on two counts related to transporting women to engage in prostitution.

Wigdor emphasised Ventura’s role in pushing the conversation forward: “She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”

He added, “This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

A heavily pregnant Ventura took the stand during week one of Diddy's trial in mid-May. She has since welcomed her third child with her husband Alex Fine.

Combs now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, with sentencing details still pending.

His defense team has requested he be allowed to await sentencing on bond at his Florida home, a decision Judge Arun Subramanian has yet to make.