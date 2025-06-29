Rita Ora talks about her ‘biggest regret’ in life

Rita Ora laid bare how one controversial moment from her past changes her perspective on life.

On the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter and actress casually spilled the beans when asked about her biggest regret.

The For You singer has particularly emphasized her infamous 30th birthday party in 2020 in London, widely criticized due to COVID-19 lockdown rule violations during the pandemic.

The Fifty Shades actress admitted her biggest regret was not being "more considerate" of others, referencing the event which was held in violation of strict UK quarantine laws, shortly after she had traveled to Egypt and failed to isolate as required.

She was fined £10,000 at the time and labeled "selfish" by the public and media.

However, the incident proved life-changing, making The Voice judge realise the responsibility she unknowingly carried as a role model to her fans.

"I've made a lot of mistakes and I've definitely learned from them, and I feel so lucky to have a voice people actually care to listen to," she shared with the podcast host.

Five years later, the Your Song singer says she’s grown into a more responsible public figure, something she hadn’t considered to become back then in the wake of her youthful spontaneity and rapid rise to fame.

"But now I feel like it’s something that I take in pride and I'm really proud of this job and responsibility I have got now with my fans and this connection and I just want to keep it really honest and transparent," she explained.

Despite the backlash, Ora emphasised that she has always tried to be honest and unfiltered with her fans, and is now more aware of her influence and trying to be more thoughtful.