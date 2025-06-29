Justin Bieber shifts focus on baby Jack Blues amid online backlash

Justin Bieber sheds light on dad-life with Jack Blues

Justin Bieber has seemingly decided to focus on family time while he is the centre of much online debate.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared multiple posts featuring his 10-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber.

The Baby hitmaker showed a rare glimpse into Jack’s budding interests as he showcased him wearing a jersey for Toronto Maple Leafs, his father’s beloved hockey team.

The toddler was seen wearing the NHL team’s captain Auston Matthews’ jersey with a baggy jeans, similar to his father’s style, paired with matching blue socks.

Matthews herself celebrated the little one’s support, commenting a blue heart emoji under one of the Grammy winner’s posts, along with Maple Leafs official account, who acknowledged the support with multiple blue hearts.

Another picture of baby Bieber showed him in a soccer field – featuring perhaps his another interest in sports.

Justin captioned the picture with a fairy emoji, as well as a picture of Jack with mom Hailey Bieber’s arms around the baby.

This comes after Just went viral for his video featuring an altercation with paparazzi as he was leaving Soho House in Malibu, on June 13.

The Grammy winner was heard expressing all his pent-up anger on being under constant scrutiny because of paparazzi following him at all times.

"You're not getting it, it's not clocking to you," Justin shouted at the photographers in the clip. "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business."

Few days later, Justin joined in with people laughing at the video and shared several posts with funny captions set to his rant.