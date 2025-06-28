Sydney Sweeney turns heads during Venice outing with Hollywood heartthrobs

Sydney Sweeney found herself in the middle of fresh gossip after she was seen walking through Venice with Hollywood heartthrobs Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady.

The White Lotus actress Sydney and Hollywood star Orlando Bloom were among the many famous faces who flew in from the US to celebrate Jeff Bezos marrying Lauren Sanchez in a grand wedding.

After the dreamy ceremony and a night full of partying, Sydney and Orlando were spotted walking through the beautiful streets of Venice.

However, Tom also joined them, adding more fuel to the talk about the actress' rumoured connection with him.

The Euphoria star wore her blonde hair loose and chose a floral dress for the morning walk. She added some height with bold red heels that stood out against the cobbled streets.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor kept things simple in an all-black look, pairing tiny shorts with tee, matching cap and sunglasses.

Whereas, the Havoc star also went for a relaxed vibe with an easygoing outfit of his own.

Orlando Bloom arrived in Venice for the wedding celebrations but found himself in the spotlight for a different reason.

On Thursday, he was seen in the back of a water taxi with Italian model Erica Pelosini, and the moment quickly caught everyone’s attention.