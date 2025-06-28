Leonardo DiCaprio draws flak for going incognito at Jeff Bezos wedding

Leonardo DiCaprio covers his face with hat at Amazon founder wedding

Leonardo DiCaprio attendance at billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding with Lauren Sánchez has made headlines but not for the right reasons.

The Inception star got backlash for ditching the black-tie rule and wearing a black Los Angeles Dodgers hat covering his face instead.

Vittoria Ceretti’s boyfriend donned a black tuxedo as he attended the nuptials of Bezos.

The Titanic alum’s hat got lower and lower as the time progressed.

As the pictures of the 50-year-old wearing the baseball cap went viral, it didn’t sit well with the netizens.

The social media users were quick to respond.

One social media user wrote, “Attention Leo: we know who you are [laughing emoji].”

Another internet user commented, “Get over yourself, Leo. We’re not in the 90’s anymore …”

“Take your hat off. They don’t sell hotdogs here,” remarked another netizen.

“Does he think that disguise works?” asked a social media user.

For the unversed, this is not the first time he has attempted to keep his identity hidden.

Previously also when he appeared at the Met Gala with his girlfriend, he attempted to escape media interaction by sneaking out of the room keeping his face covered with his hand.