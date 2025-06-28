Harry's peace offering to King and William clashes with major royal event

Prince Harry still has a long road ahead if he hopes to rebuild his strained relationship with Prince William, according to royal commentators.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the Duke of Sussex, now, 40, has made a series of public criticisms targeting both Prince William and King Charles.

Despite the ongoing tension, reports suggest Harry has extended an olive branch by inviting both his brother and father to attend the 2027 invictus Games-an event he founded for wounded service personnel.

Appearing on The Sun's Exclusive show, former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter weighed in on the situation, saying: 'There's got to be a lot to happen between now and then. 'You can not just brush everything under the carpet. The Oprah interview.

'The six hours of Netflix slagging off the royal family. The book Spare. 'You can not just sweep that under the carpet. 'Still, Arbiter believes reconciliation is not entirely out of reach.

'He's got to clear a lot of bad air to get them there, because William really does not want to have anything to do with him.'

'As a parent is slightly different. He loves his son, but he's very hurt by what his son has done, and there does not seem to be any a move of rapprochement.'

According to insiders, Harry sent out invitations early in hopes of giving King Charles and Prince William ample time to plan ahead, even though the Invictus Games clash with an important royal date.

The 2027 ceremony is set to tale place at Birmingham's NEC from July 12 to July 17 with the opening day falling on Queen Camilla's 80th birthday, a milestone likely to be celebrated within royal circles.