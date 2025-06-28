Lauren Sánchez had to make THIS compromise before Jeff Bezos wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on June 27, 2025

Lauren Sánchez spilled the beans on what she had to change in herself to marry billionaire Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

The 55-year-old and Bezos tied the knot June 27 in Venice, Italy, but before that she brought lifestyle changes to shed a few pounds.

Sánchez in an interview with Vogue published June 27 revealed how she managed to lose around three and a half pounds to look at her best when she walked down the aisle.

“Some people meditate, I work out,” she credited her slimmer figure to regular fitness regime. “It’s something Jeff and I do every morning. We have our coffee, we talk about whatever’s going on and then we go to the gym.”

Moreover, she also stopped consuming alcohol while also restricting her salt intake in her diet.

She is a foodie though, so she did continue her usual eating habits.

“I like food,” she stated. “Food is such a big part of life. I’m Latin!”

For the unversed, Bezos is expected to pay around €40 to €48 million, which is equal to approximately $46.5 to $55.6 million in the United States.

He rented 90 private jets and 30 water taxis and booked five luxury hotels including the Cipriani.